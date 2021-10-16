The Antelope Valley Symphony Orchestra and Master Chorale will return to the concert stage, Sunday, after an approximately 18-month pandemic-related hiatus with an all-Beethoven concert to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the birth of Ludwig van Beethoven.
Beethoven was born in December 1770 in Bonn, Germany.
“When COVID shut us down, we and the rest of the world were getting ready to celebrate Beethoven’s 250th birthday,” said David Newby, artistic director, Antelope Valley Symphony Orchestra and Master Chorale.
The AV Symphony and Master Chorale’s 2020 Beethoven concert was canceled one week away from its performance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program features a mix of lesser-known Beethoven works such as “Three Irish Folk Songs” and better known works like the “Egmont Overture” and Symphony No. 6, “Pastoral.”
Rounding out the program are the “Turkish March” and “Chorus of the Dervishes” from the “Ruins of Athens” and “Elegiac Song” and “Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage.”
“It’s a very cool program,” Newby said.
Newby called Symphony No. 6, “Pastoral,” Beethoven’s happiest symphony.
“It’s kind of unique in that there is a story line,” Newby said, adding it is supposed to represent Beethoven taking a walk in the countryside.
He added the “Egmont Overture” is more representative of what most audiences know of Beethoven, with a somber opening and joyous ending.
The concert is scheduled for 4 p.m., Sunday, at the Antelope Valley College Performing Arts Theatre, 3041 West Ave. K, Lancaster. Tickets cost $21 each. To purchase tickets visit www.itsmyseat.com/avc
