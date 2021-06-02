PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale, Curative and the Antelope Valley Swap Meet will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the AV Swap Meet main office, at 5555 Pearblossom Hwy. Everyone who gets vaccinated will receive free entry into the swap meet.
The Pfizer two-dose and Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccines will be available for individuals 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine will be available for those 12 and older who are accompanied by a parent or guardian. The second Pfizer dose will be administered on June 27.
The vaccines will be available by appointment or walk up. To make an appointment, visit www.curative.com/site/29059.
For details about the AV Swap Meet vaccination clinic, call 888-702-9042.
Free vaccination clinics for people 12 and older are also available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week, at the Palmdale Oasis Recreation Center, 3850 E Ave. S; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays, at the Palmdale Transportation Center, 39000 Clock Tower Plaza Drive East in Palmdale. Walk-ups are welcome, no appointment is necessary.
For a complete list of eligible groups visit: http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/coronavirus/vaccine/index.htm
