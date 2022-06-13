PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley State Water Contractors Association is continuing with a study to determine the feasibility of two different methods of storing surplus State Water Project water from the California Aqueduct underground in the vicinity of Big Rock Creek, southeast of Palmdale.
A pilot study of the original plan — to recharge water directly into the aquifer through the creek bed — conducted in 2019-2020 proved to be infeasible, as the ground did not absorb the water fast enough to prevent it from spilling downstream, where it crossed and flooded East Avenue T.
Instead, the Association is looking at either using culverts beneath avenues T and S to direct the water without flooding the roads, or to pipe water into recharge basins, located east of the creek bed.
Each alternative had trade-offs in terms of recharge capacity, environmental permitting requirements and costs.
The least expensive alternative is to build culverts, with an estimated construction cost of $190,000 to $260,000, Paul Chau of consulting firm Kennedy Jenks told the Association members, Thursday.
This alternative, however, has a recharge capacity of only about 2,200 acre-feet per year. An acre-foot is 325,851 gallons, or approximately the amount of water a typical Antelope Valley household used, in one year, before recent droughts reduced usage.
The second alternative, to build recharge basins, is more costly, but it offers vastly greater recharge capacity.
The study of this alternative is also looking at two options. The first is a somewhat triangular series of basins, northwest of the Crystalaire Country Club, covering about 20 acres and capable of about 15,000 acre-feet of recharge annually, Chau said.
This option is the closer of the two to the turnout on the Aqueduct where water would be obtained, therefore requiring less piping, he said.
The estimated cost for this option is $2.1 million.
The second option is an L-shaped area of basins, further north and east, covering a little more than 25 acres and capable of 18,360 acre-feet of recharge annually.
Because it is located farther from the turnout and requires more pipelines, the estimated cost for this option is $2.4 million, Chau said.
Cost estimates for both of these options are less than originally thought, at about $10 million, he said.
So far, the predicted recharge capacity of these basins is based on assumptions. The continuing feasibility study will next conduct tests in the area to better characterize the rates at which water percolates into the ground, Chau said.
As the Big Rock Creek project originally sought a recharge capacity of 20,000 acre-feet annually, it appears the alternative to use recharge basins most closely meets that goal, he said.
Association Board President Ron Parris suggested combining both recharge basin options to see what the costs would be, as it may be less expensive to combine some of the infrastructure, while increasing capacity.
Because the recharge basins are outside of the creek bed itself, the environmental permitting process should be easier, although it could be complicated by the presence of Joshua trees in some areas, Chau said.
Finally sounds like someone(s) is trying to address our water issues.
