PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a man near an Antelope Valley Freeway underpass.
The man, described as a Hispanic in his mid-50s, was found by deputies responding to a call at 10:22 p.m., on Monday, near the underpass at Avenue Q and Division Street, according to a Sheriff’s Department new release.
He was found with stab wounds to his upper torso and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. He has not been publicly identified.
There is no suspect, and the investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
