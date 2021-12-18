LANCASTER — Antelope Valley schools, and those across the nation, were on alert, Friday, amid a vague viral threat on the social media platform TikTok that warned of on-campus violence, prompting some school districts around the country to shut down.
Friday was the last day of school for the Valley’s schoolchildren before the three-week winter break. Schools remained open.
“We learned yesterday of a nationwide threat against schools that was being shared on social media platforms and immediately contacted our School Resource Officers,” Donna Campbell, assistant superintendent of Special Education/Student Services for Palmdale School District, said in a statement. “There were no specific or credible threats directed at any particular school. Our School Resource Officers were on alert, monitoring the situation closely, patrolling and being visible on all our campuses.”
The US Department of Homeland Security tweeted, Friday, that it was aware of public reporting that suggested possible threats to schools on Friday.
“DHS does not have any information indicating any specific, credible threats to schools but recommends communities remain alert,” the department tweeted.
TikTok tweeted that it exhaustively searched for content that promotes violence at schools, Friday, and found nothing.
“What we find are videos discussing this rumor and warning others to stay safe,” the company said in a tweet.
The social media platform also took the media to task for its reporting on the alleged threats.
“Media reports have been widespread and based on rumors rather than facts, and we are deeply concerned that the proliferation of local media reports on an alleged trend that has not been found on the platform could end up inspiring real world harm,” the company tweeted.
Still, the rumors prompted local school districts to work with its school resource deputies to ensure student safety.
“That’s kind of what we’ve all been doing,” said Jullie Eutsler, director of Pupil Safety and Attendance for Lancaster School District. “It was so general and widespread, it was across the state and from what I’ve been told across the country, so it wasn’t anything that was specific. We had no specific threat to any of schools.”
Antelope Valley Union High School Antelope Valley Union High School issued the following statement in response to the rumors:
“The safety of our students and staff is of paramount importance,” the school district said. “We were made aware of the most recent national Tik Tok challenge threatening violence in schools across the Nation. While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation in collaboration with our law enforcement partners.”
Yet another reason to "Homeschool" your children...Public Schools are a Cesspool. Private School if you can afford it.... Unless you want your child to be a POS activist, and make minimum wage for the rest of their lives.
