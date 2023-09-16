High Desert Sophisticated Ladies

Queen Lady Kathryn White of the High Desert Sophisticated Ladies makes her entrance Friday at the chapter’s 10th anniversary celebration luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

PALMDALE — Members of the High Desert Sophisticated Ladies celebrated the chapter’s 10th anniversary Friday with a luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn.

The group is part of the Red Hat Society. According to the organization’s website, the Red Hat Society is an international playgroup for women over 50 that promotes fun, friendship, fitness and the freedom to express themselves in positive ways.

