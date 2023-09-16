PALMDALE — Members of the High Desert Sophisticated Ladies celebrated the chapter’s 10th anniversary Friday with a luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn.
The group is part of the Red Hat Society. According to the organization’s website, the Red Hat Society is an international playgroup for women over 50 that promotes fun, friendship, fitness and the freedom to express themselves in positive ways.
The group was inspired by the first two lines of “Warning,” a 1961 poem by English poet Jenny Joseph:
“When I am an old woman I shall wear purple
With a red hat which doesn’t go, and doesn’t suit me.”
The High Desert Sophisticated Ladies has 22 members. Many of them wore red dresses with purple hats.
Queen Lady Kathryn White got started in 2011 when she was invited to join a Red Hat Society chapter. After two years, she started her own group.
“We’ve been together 10 years,” White said. “We’re all about getting together. We’re a sisterhood; we get together; we love on each other. We’re there in any case or situation.”
Chapter members travel together.
“We love traveling and having fun,” she said. “We just get together and have fun.”
The luncheon included a photo booth, raffle and clothes and jewelry for sale and live entertainment by dancer Chester Whitmore.
Dressing up is also part of the fun. Chapter members typically wear purple outfits with red hats. On special occasions such as the chapter’s 10th anniversary or a member’s birthday, they wear red dresses with purple hats.
“It’s a celebration and we got the purple on top,” member Naima Moore said.
The group holds monthly meetings from 12:30 to 3 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at Gino’s Italian Restaurant in Palmdale.
For details, call White at 661-478-6569.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.