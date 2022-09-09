PALMDALE — The number of unhoused people in the Antelope Valley decreased 3% from 2020, according to the latest point-in-time count data released, Thursday, by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.
The 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, which took place from Feb. 22 to 24, was the first since 2020. LAHSA canceled the 2021 count due to safety concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to send thousands of volunteers out on the streets to count people.
The count is required to be conducted by a continuum of care providers like LAHSA to receive federal funding through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. The 2022 count was delayed one month due to a surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant.
In January 2020, the Antelope Valley had 4,755 people experiencing homelessness, a 44% increase over the previous year. This year’s count saw that number drop to 4,598 people experiencing homelessness. The count included sheltered and unsheltered numbers. Sheltered are those individuals who live in a public or privately run shelter.
Of the 4,598 total persons experiencing homelessness, 1,028 people were sheltered and 3,570 were unsheltered. The number includes 567 sheltered households and 3,423 unsheltered households representing a 2% decrease from the 2020 count. A household has one or more members. A family household comprises at least one child younger than 18, and at least one person older than 18.
There were 3,611 adults ages 25 and older, an increase of 1% from the previous count. There were 70 transitional-age youth ages 18 to 24 years old experiencing homelessness, a decrease of 58% from the 2020 count. There were seven unaccompanied minors younger than 18, representing a 70% decrease from the 2020 count.
The Valley’s number of veterans experiencing homelessness increased 43%, this year, to 314 veterans, or about 7% of the total population. There were 172 chronically homeless veterans, a 126% increase over the 2020 count.
The total number of people experiencing chronic homelessness was 1,582, a decrease of 6% from the 2020 count. Of those, 1,443 were individuals, a 7% decrease from the 2020 count, and 139 were chronically homeless family members, an 18% increase from the previous count. The latest count had 28 chronically homeless youth ages 24 and younger experiencing homelessness, a decrease of 53% from the 2020 count.
A household is considered chronically homeless if any of its members have a long-term disabling condition and been homeless for 12 months or more within the last thee years as specified by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The number of gay or lesbian individuals experiencing homelessness was 218, a 938% increase over the 2020 count. There were 218 bisexual individuals, a 162% increase over the previous count, and 94 questioning individuals, a 64% decrease from the 2020 count.
There were 1,871 people who experienced domestic violence or intimate partner violence, a 33% increase from 2020. Some 404 people were homeless due to fleeing domestic violence or intimate partner violence, a 107% increase from 2020.
Countywide, there were 69,144 people experiencing homelessness, a 4.1% increase from 2020.
“While it is too soon to know what this year’s count’s results will mean long-term, the numbers are suggesting that there is flattening of the curve, meaning the percent increase of people experiencing homelessness is shrinking over time,” Kristina Dixon, acting co-executive director/chief financial & administration officer of LAHSA said during a press briefing broadcast via Zoom.
Dixon added the Omicron variant surge made it harder to count youth and families, a population that makes up about 10% of the unhoused population.
More than 20,000 people are in shelters on any given day in LA County, a 12% increase. Dixon said. But the county lost a significant percentage of beds due to the need for social distancing because of the pandemic or quarantines.
Dixon noted a 17% increase in the number of tents, vehicles and makeshift shelters on streets and sidewalks from 2020 despite a 1% increase in unsheltered homelessness. She explained that officials paused encampment clean-ups during the pandemic, leading to more tents on the streets. As more people moved inside shelters, some left their tents and belongings behind in encampments.
Dixon cautioned that, during the pandemic, one-time federal pandemic assistance and polices helped keep people in their homes and expanded shelters. However, many of those funds and programs are ending, leaving households unsure if they can keep their homes.
“Because homelessness is a lagging indicator, it is possible that future homeless counts could show significant increases,’’ Dixon said. “Only time will tell what COVID-19’s true effect is on our neighbors on the edge of experiencing homelessness.”
Countywide, some 39.5% of unhoused people reported experiencing serious mental health illness or substance abuse. In the Antelope Valley, 997 unhoused people reported experiencing serious mental health illness, a 28% decrease from 2020. There were 471 unhoused people who reported a substance abuse disorder, a 145% increase from 2020.
“LAHSA’s homelessness tally and finding that 39% of people experiencing homelessness reported experiencing serious mental illness or substance abuse are both guesstimates, at best,” Barger said in a statement. “I think both of these numbers are much bigger than what’s being reported. The California Policy Lab at UCLA, for example, found that the percentage of people experiencing mental health illness and substance abuse addiction is closer to 50%.”
She added: “My perspective remains unchanged — housing, mental health support and addiction treatment must be provided if we’re going to make a meaningful dent in our homelessness crisis. Our county and local leaders must do more to increase both beds and services. Our solutions must take a whole person approach and equitably provide both housing and healing.
“Although reducing homelessness may feel like a daunting task, I believe success is achievable if we tackle it by executing a thoughtful and methodical plan. Through the Blue Ribbon Commission on Homelessness I created, we’ve already defined some important next steps — such as giving cities more access to Measure H dollars so they can develop housing solutions for people experiencing homelessness and creating a County department dedicated to homelessness so we can step up our delivery of support services. We have a path forward.”
