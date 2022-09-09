Homeless count

The Antelope Valley’s homeless population decreased by 3% from 2020, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority revealed, Thursday, in its latest point-in-time homeless count data.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press files

PALMDALE — The number of unhoused people in the Antelope Valley decreased 3% from 2020, according to the latest point-in-time count data released, Thursday, by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

The 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, which took place from Feb. 22 to 24, was the first since 2020. LAHSA canceled the 2021 count due to safety concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to send thousands of volunteers out on the streets to count people.

