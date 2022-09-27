AV Rural Museum

Antelope Valley Rural Museum board members Jeff Godde (from left) Luci Pickus, David Pickus, Susan Knapp, John Knapp, Kristi Word and Barbara Schultz stand next to an F-15 cockpit, with Bill Rawlings seated inside, donated by NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center. Visitors to the Rural Museum can climb inside the cockpit for a photo opp. The museum opened to the public on Sept.23, the first the day of the 2022 Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Packed with local history from arrowheads to aerospace, the Antelope Valley Rural Museum is open.

The museum opened its new facility, on Friday, the first day of the 2022 Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival. That was more than three years after directors from the 100% volunteer endeavor held a groundbreaking ceremony during a break at the 2019 Rural Olympics.

