LANCASTER — Packed with local history from arrowheads to aerospace, the Antelope Valley Rural Museum is open.
The museum opened its new facility, on Friday, the first day of the 2022 Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival. That was more than three years after directors from the 100% volunteer endeavor held a groundbreaking ceremony during a break at the 2019 Rural Olympics.
The 12,000 square-foot building is a dream come true for Bill Rawlings, the 2022 Volunteer of the Year for the Antelope Valley Fair, and other members of the nonprofit AV Rural Museum’s executive Board. They worked until 1 p.m., Friday, three hours before the fair opened, to prepare the facility for visitors. There is still more work to do.
Rawlings, John and Susan Knapp, Luci and David Pickus, Jeff Godde, Kristi Word and Barbara Schultz showed off the new building, Monday morning, when the fair was closed. The AV Fair will reopen at 4 p.m., Wednesday.
“This was built on donations and volunteer labor,” Rawlings said, adding it cost a “boatload of money.”
“The museum is always seeking contributions,” Susan Knapp added.
The museum moved from the Agriculture Building at the AV Fairgrounds to its own dedicated facility. There is plenty of space for visitors to peruse the display cabinets. There is now about five feet, 42 inches between the cabinets instead of 42 inches. Rawlings built the cabinets.
“We doubled our store space,” Susan Knapp said. “I don’t know what we call this, our reception area.”
Knapp, Rawlings and the other volunteers all gathered near the museum’s entrance, something they could not do in the old space.
There were a lot of people at times visiting the museum during the first three days of the fair.
“It seemed like after Friday everybody knew we were here,” Word said.
The museum includes large restrooms that are shared with the fairgrounds.
“Instead of trying to explain to people how far they had to go down, how many buildings down to get to a bathroom, it’s really nice to be able to say we have restrooms,” Knapp said. “It’s nice for the volunteers who are working the fair also to have the bathroom.”
Along with the new building, the museum also has a new, permanent sign.
“It’s official, it’s not a banner,” Rawlings said.
“It’s not something flapping in the breeze,” Susan Knapp said.
The museum doubled the size of its military display. Board member Dayle DeBry, who covers veterans and aviation, did the military and aviation displays. There is also a display dedicated to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Owen, who was murdered in the line of duty, on Oct. 5, 2016, while responding to a burglary call.
There are displays dedicated to first responders, a display with work from the local gem and mineral club, and several miniature displays. The miniature displays, by Sheila Sola, Miss Antelope Valley 1965, offer scenes from the Valley’s past, some taken directly from photos set next to them.
The showcases include local, railroad, agriculture, and Native American, as well as Rural Olympics/Fair history and a research library/community room. The area in front of the building has displays of farm equipment.
The museum got its start as the Rural Olympics Hall of Fame, in 2005. The goal was to honor those whose outstanding actions and extraordinary contributions to the Rural Olympics resulted in the unique event’s continued success, popularity and quality. Don Jaqua Sr. became the Hall of Fame’s first inductee, in 2005. Today, there are some 70 Rural Olympics Hall of Fame honorees.
On Sept. 8, 2009, the Antelope Valley Rural Museum was formed as an expansion of the Rural Olympics Hall of Fame.
The museum’s tagline, local history from arrowheads to aerospace, covers the timeline visitors can see in the museum. Visitors can see everything from the original railroad signs for Lancaster and Palmdale, which are from the 1800s, to a tire from the space shuttle Discovery.
“You know what’s fun, sitting here listening to the wows,” Rawlings said as he sat at the front counter.
