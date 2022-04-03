The Biden administration, on Monday, released its budget request for the 2023 Fiscal Year, which begins on Oct. 1.
In it, the proposal for the Department of Defense totals $773 billion and includes funding for a number of projects with Antelope Valley ties.
Tops on this list is the next-generation B-21 bomber, under development by Northrop Grumman in Palmdale. The budget request includes $5 billion for this program in the coming fiscal year.
According to the Air Force, six of the bombers are in production at the company’s Air Force Plant 42 site, with one having moved to ground testing. It is anticipated the secretive bomber will roll out, later this year. It will quickly move to Edwards Air Force Base for testing, following the lead of nearly every Air Force aircraft system.
The budget request includes $11 billion for the F-35 joint strike fighter program, which would fund purchase of another 61 fighters used by the Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force. The center fuselages of all three types of the F-35 are manufactured by Northrop Grumman at its Palmdale site, and the test force is at Edwards AFB.
The proposed F-35 budget also includes modifications to aircraft produced earlier to bring them up to the latest configurations, as well as continued development and operational testing, according to a Pentagon budget document.
The budget calls for just over $1 billion to purchase three Triton aircraft, the Navy version of Northrop Grumman’s unmanned Global Hawk, as well as funding for modernization efforts of the Global Hawk. The aircraft are manufactured by Northrop Grumman in Palmdale.
The proposed budget includes $3.1 billion for unmanned aircraft systems. Some of these systems are in development by Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin in Palmdale.
While not all necessarily directly related to Aerospace Valley, the budget request includes the Pentagon’s largest-ever investment in research, development, test and evaluation, with a 9.5% increase over the enacted Fiscal Year 2022 budget.
Edwards Air Force Base is the Air Force’s premier flight test facility, and is also home to the Air Force Research Laboratory, commonly referred to as the “Rocket Site.” Both are recipients of these types of funds for all or part of a number of programs.
These types of programs, often classified, are also in the works at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works in Palmdale and by Northrop Grumman, particularly through its Scaled Composites subsidiary in Mojave.
The budget request unveiled, last week, is the starting point for budget negotiations. Congress will determine the final budget package.
