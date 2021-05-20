LANCASTER — People can get COVID 19 vaccinations for free from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West.
The vaccinations will use Pfizer vaccine, so they can be received by anyone age 12 or older. Persons under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
People are urged to make appointments by calling 661-942-4719, but walk-ins will be welcome.
The vaccinations are hosted by Walmart, SCAN Health Plan and Antelope Valley Partners for Health. People should bring their insurance cards and prescription cards, if they have them. There is no charge for vaccinations.
People must return in three weeks for a second dose. Return appointments will be set up when the first shot is given.
