LOS ANGELES — Two Lancaster brothers were arrested for their alleged involvement in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting on the northbound San Diego Freeway in the Van Nuys area that left a motorist wounded.

Elijah Allen Green, 24, and Jaiden Allen Green, 18, both of Lancaster, were arrested, Tuesday, and booked on suspicion of robbery and attempted murder, the California Highway Patrol reported.

