LANCASTER — In another sign that COVID-19 emergency measures are ending, Antelope Valley Medical Center has relaxed its visitor policies.
As of April 4, the hospital no longer requires visitors to wear masks, although masking is still strongly recommended to help minimize the spread of the virus that caused a pandemic.
The facility is seeing about nine or 10 patients with COVID “here and there,” CEO Ed Mirzabegian said at the March 29 Board of Directors meeting.
In general, the pandemic emergency requirements have been lifted.
Visitation policies still require the use of personal protective equipment, provided by the hospital, when visiting a patient in isolation.
Proof of vaccination status or a negative COVID-19 test is no longer required to visit patients. The visitation policy, however, stresses that the Centers for Disease Control continues to recommend that people stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations.
Visitors with any respiratory symptoms, including cough, fever, runny nose or sore throat, should wear a mask and in some cases may be prevented from visiting, according to the updated visitation policy.
Additionally, visitors are asked to proceed directly to the patient’s room after receiving a visitor badge from the security station and not wander the halls.
Additional guidelines for the main hospital and specific units within it, as well as the separate Women and Infants Pavilion, may be found online at the Antelope Valley Medical Center’s website, avmc.org
Palmdale Regional Medical Center’s visitor policy still requires masks be worn by staff and visitors in all patient care areas, patient rooms and treatment/exam rooms, according to the visitation guidelines on the facility’s website, palmdaleregional.com
(1) comment
""COVID-19 emergency measures are ending"" Pathetic...the Mask B.S. game ended last year. The Medical Industry has been a huge disappointment...Forcing people to get a untested vaccine (1-2 years since development = untested) "Most" Doctors (not all) seem to be about the Money nowadays...not the Patient anymore. Our Government came out of the CoVid Pandemic with a Power Hungry Stench about them...Same with Gavin Newsom...not wearing a Mask, or Pelosi (the Drunk) getting her hair done without wearing a Mask....Wannabe Dictators...if given the chance, they will "Kill" your Children as long as the situation gives them Power.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.