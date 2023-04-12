Hospital visitors

As the COVID-19 emergency is ending, Antelope Valley Medical Center is relaxing its visitor policies and rolling back some requirements instituted to prevent the disease’s spread.

 Photo courtesy of Antelope Valley Medical Center

LANCASTER — In another sign that COVID-19 emergency measures are ending, Antelope Valley Medical Center has relaxed its visitor policies.

As of April 4, the hospital no longer requires visitors to wear masks, although masking is still strongly recommended to help minimize the spread of the virus that caused a pandemic.

Jimzan 3
""COVID-19 emergency measures are ending"" Pathetic...the Mask B.S. game ended last year. The Medical Industry has been a huge disappointment...Forcing people to get a untested vaccine (1-2 years since development = untested) "Most" Doctors (not all) seem to be about the Money nowadays...not the Patient anymore. Our Government came out of the CoVid Pandemic with a Power Hungry Stench about them...Same with Gavin Newsom...not wearing a Mask, or Pelosi (the Drunk) getting her hair done without wearing a Mask....Wannabe Dictators...if given the chance, they will "Kill" your Children as long as the situation gives them Power.

