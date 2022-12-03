Antelope Valley Medical Center flu season

Antelope Valley Medical Center, like other hospitals across the country, is seeing an increase in flu cases, including children with RSV.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Like hospitals across the nation, the Antelope Valley Medical Center is feeling the effects of the rampant flu season, with the combined effects of the winter flu, RSV and COVID-19, in what some are calling a perfect storm, just as a holiday gatherings and cold weather bring more people together indoors.

Children with RSV — respiratory syncytial virus — are arriving at the hospital’s emergency department at such a rate that they have erected a tent to provide additional space to see them, AVMC CEO Ed Mirzabegian said, in a report during Wednesday’s Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors meeting.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Watch the Antelope Valley Medical Center closely...they had a "D" rating not so long ago.

