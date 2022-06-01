LOS ANGELES — Authorities served 278 search warrants on illegal outdoor marijuana cultivation sites, made 105 felony arrests, confiscated 40 firearms and more than 28 tons of harvested marijuana, during a nine-day Marijuana Eradication Operation that took place in various locations in the Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced, Tuesday.
LA County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Bureau investigators conducted the joint operation with the California National Guard Counterdrug Task Force and California Department of Fish and Wildlife, between May 17 and 27.
Authorities also rescued 166 dogs, 42 goats, 64 chickens, 306 roosters, 11 cows, five geese, 21 horses, 14 pigs and one cat.
Villanueva announced the results of the Marijuana Eradication Operation at a press conference at the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles broadcast live on Facebook with Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita; Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale; and Lancaster City Councilman Darrell Dorris.
“The operation was dedicated to the complete eradication and dismantling illegal cultivation sites with the goal of restoring the desert to its original state and returning the desert to the residents, farmers and outdoor enthusiasts,” Villanueva said.
Narcotics bureau investigators will continue the stepped-up enforcement effort until there are zero illegal marijuana cultivation sites in the Antelope Valley. There are an estimated 60 to 75 illegal sites remaining in the Antelope Valley. Authorities hope to have this completed in the fall of this year, Villanueva said.
“What was thought to be improbable and unlikely we’re now on the verge of achieving,” Villanueva said.
The 40 firearms seized included 11 ghost guns, which the sheriff said were a threat to the lives and livelihood of people in the Antelope Valley.
“This is an example of how cartel members arm themselves to protect their cultivation sites,” Villanueva said, adding the weapons may also be used to threaten people who stumble upon the illegal cultivation sites.
Of the 278 search warrants served, authorities demolished 167 locations deemed unsafe for personnel to work in. They also impounded 167 vehicles including 17 water trucks used to illegally water to the cultivation sites.
“Obviously the theft of water is one of the biggest problems facing the entire Antelope Valley area,” Villanueva said.
Thousands of acre feet of water were being stolen for the illegal marijuana cultivation sites. He estimated half of the water supply for the Antelope Valley was being diverted to the illegal cultivation sites.
The wholesale value of the illegal grows was an estimated $307 million with a street value of $1.4 billion. That amount exceeds the estimated $1.19 billion street value of the seized illegal marijuana plants from a similar operation, in June 2021.
“Between the two events last year and this year now and the ongoing efforts that have happened throughout the year we’ve pretty much ruined the business model for the cartels in the high desert, and that is our goal, to put them out of business,” Villanueva said.
Under normal circumstances, the 105 people arrested for felony cannabis cultivation could face misdemeanor charges. However, the sheriff said they entered them as felonies. The state Health and Safety Code allows a felony enhancement to be filed under the discretion of the district attorney.
“The section exists for the specific purpose of holding people accountable for illegal cannabis cultivation with disregard for the contamination of the water table and the native soil,” Villanueva said.
He expressed hope that LA County District Attorney George Gascón would partner with the Sheriff’s Department, Department of Fish and Wildlife and California Water boards to use the felony enhancements to hold all arrestees accountable for their criminal actions and harm to the community and environment.
“The ball is now officially in George Gascon’s court,” Villanueva said. “Let’s see if he does the right thing and files as felonies or if he’s going to cave in to the cartels and file misdemeanors. This is a make or break for Mr. Gascón; let’s see where his interests are, if they are aligned with the community’s.”
In regard to last year’s operation, Villanueva said there were a mixture of felony and misdemeanor charges.
“Last year, we were pretty much disappointed,” he said.
The illegal marijuana cultivation sites have been linked to Mexican cartels, as well as Chinese and Armenian cartels.
Capt. Brandon Dean explained the civil abatement process with the property owners to help make it so the grows do not continue on the same property.
“The use of civil abatement have definitely helped us in stopping those particular locations from reopening,” he said.
Local residents can provide tips about illegal cultivation sites to the Sheriff’s Department via email at marijuanatips@lasd.org
Congressman Garcia thanked the Sheriff’s Department for its efforts and added last year’s operation and the most recent one have flipped the investment curve.
“The risk versus reward matrix, last year, before the first 10 day operation was unlimited reward for almost no risk,” he said.
Garcia also appealed to US Attorney General Merrick Garland for an exemption on overtime charges for deputies and called on President Joe Biden to secure the nation’s borders.
He also called on Gascon to “do your job” and file the charges as felonies.
“Everyone involved in this operation has doe their job; the weak link right now is not filing the correct charges,” Garcia said.
Assemblyman Lackey also thanked Villanueva for his support.
“Too many people in our public don’t understand that these aren’t peace-loving hippies wearing tie dyes with a joint hanging out of their mouth,” he said. “These are actually people carrying these kinds of weapons setting booby traps for the people in the community. This is completely unacceptable here in these modern times, What in the world are we doing? We’re taking them on and we’re going after the most important asset that drives this institution of illicit cannabis, and that’s profit.”
Councilman Dorris also thanked the Sheriff’s Department and deputies.
“Because of you guys our deserts, they’re safer,” he said. “Our water, our precious resource that was stated earlier, is back to us.”
Dorris said the City of Lancaster will continue to aid the department.
“I’m telling you the Antelope Valley does not want this here,” Dorris said. “We do not want illegal drugs, we do not want illegal grows, we do not want booby traps and gangs. We do not want our water stolen, so please do your job, do what you’ve been elected to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.