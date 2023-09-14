SANTA CLARITA — A Metrolink train on the Antelope Valley line struck a person on the tracks in Santa Clarita on Wednesday, but there was no immediate word on the person’s condition.
A Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman said the agency responded around 6 a.m. to a report of a traffic collision near Soledad Canyon Road and Ruether Avenue, but no additional information was immediately available.
