LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Hospital will welcome about 25 medical personnel today to assist with a surge of COVID-19 patients.
The medical professionals, including emergency medical technicians, nurses, pharmacists and physicians, will be at the hospital for about two weeks. They are coming from out of the state, according to Cynthia Frausto, director of Marking and Public Relations.
AV Hospital has gone down in COVID admissions, from 153 last week, to 145 in-house. The hospital has 25 patients in the intensive care unit, Frausto said.
Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris, on Dec. 23, sent an urgent request to the offices of the Antelope Valley’s two Congressmen — Rep. Mike Garcia and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and former Rep. Howard P. “Buck” McKeon — regarding the issues facing AV Hospital, according to the request.
In his request, Parris stated that AV Hospital was becoming overrun by a large influx of COVID-19 patients.
“The hospital is drastically understaffed and medical staff is suffering from exhaustion,” the request said. “Due to the influx of patients, the hospital is experiencing overcrowding and being forced to treat patients in overflow tents outside.”
Garcia and McCarthy contacted their agency liaisons in the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Department of Defense and the US Department of Health and Human Services to solicit assistance. Because of around-the-clock efforts and communication with the California Emergency Medical Services Authority, the much needed support will be provided to AV Hospital, the request said.
“The Congressional offices have assured Lancaster they will continue to monitor the situation daily and be available to support the City,” a city representative said in a statement.
Recognizing the strain of the current surge, Parris and the Lancaster COVID-19 team projected that the need for intensive care unit beds could triple and the need for hospital beds would double in the next month.
“We recognize our community is already experiencing hardship,” Parris said in a statement. “We are doing everything we can to ensure that the hospital and the community are supported. However, it is imperative that our residents understand the severity of our situation and do everything they can to stay safe, including wearing a mask, washing your hands frequently and maintaining physical distance or staying home. The City Council and I deeply appreciate the incredible work and tireless efforts of our AVH staff and administrators, which have helped us pull through some of the worst moments in this pandemic. Together, we must continue to do everything we can to support Lancaster.”
He and representatives from AV Hospital expressed gratitude for the rapid response and persistence of Garcia and McCarthy.
“These are trying times for our community, but the Mayor and City Council are confident that the City of Lancaster will overcome any challenge by working together to stay safe,” a statement from the city said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.