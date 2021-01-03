LANCASTER — Brayden Simon Mims arrived at 7:10 a.m. Friday at Antelope Valley Hospital’s Women and Infants Pavilion, making him the Antelope Valley’s first baby of the new year.
Brayden weighed seven pounds, five ounces, and measured 18 inches long. He was due today.
His mother, Barbie Mims, had a cesarean section scheduled for Monday due to Brayden being breech. Her water broke at 4:20 a.m. Friday and she went straight to the hospital. She was very grateful to have a healthy baby, according to the hospital.
Mims told AV Hospital staff that Brayden’s first name “just came to me.” She selected his middle name from her own middle name, Simone.
As the community’s first baby of 2021, Brayden, along with his mom, received a large gift basket provided by the Antelope Valley Hospital Auxiliary that included a variety of baby items such as an infant car seat, blankets, clothes, socks, baby supplies and stuffed animals.
Founded in 1957, the Auxiliary is a group of volunteers dedicated to raising funds through the hospital gift shops, thrift shop, and other seasonal events.
AV Hospital’s Women’s and Infants Pavilion provides a spacious maternity care facility with a complete array of obstetrical and newborn services. It features 48 private couplet care rooms that are furnished with special beds and bassinets, so that mother and baby can stay in the same room until they go home.
AV Hospital also provides the area’s only neonatal intensive care unit to care for the region’s tiniest and most vulnerable patients. The unit combines advanced technology and highly trained healthcare professionals to provide specialized care.
Nearly 5,000 babies are born annually at AV Hospital.
As a designated baby-friendly birth facility, AV Hospital’s lactation team ensures optimal level of care for infant feeding and for mother infant bonding. The team empowers new mothers to feel confident about breastfeeding, which in turns provides numerous health benefits to their newborns.
“Congratulations to the new mom and welcome baby Brayden,” AV Hospital CEO Ed Mirzabegian said in a statement. “We thank you for putting your trust in our hospital, in helping deliver your newest family member. We’re proud to have delivered tens of thousands of AV community members since opening our doors in 1955.”
