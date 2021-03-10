LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Hospital welcomed visitors back on Monday for the first time in months, due to low COVID-19 infection rates.
Visitors are allowed to see patients between noon and 8 p.m., Monday through Sunday. To ensure the safety of patients, hospital personnel and visitors, there are a few safety measures and guidelines that will remain in place. Hospital visitors will need to adhere to the new visitation guidelines:
• Patients may have up to two visitors in the room at one time, this will include patients in the Emergency Department.
• Children visiting the hospital are required to be 16 years of age or older. Children less than 16 years of age will require hospital approval.
• The same visiting hours will apply to the Women & Infants Pavilion, which includes Labor & Delivery, Neonatal Intensive Care (NICU) and Pediatric Unit. Specific guidelines for these departments can be found on the website.
• Food and flowers will not be permitted in the hospital.
AV Hospital will maintain the requirement for all visitors to have their temperature taken prior to entering the hospital and will restrict anyone showing signs of COVID, including cough and fever.
Visitors must check in at the temperature monitoring stations located at the main hospital and Women & Infants Pavilion’s primary entrances. Paper face masks are required and must be worn at all times while in the hospital.
If visiting a COVID positive patient, additional personal protective equipment will be required and provided by the hospital. If preferred, AV Hospital will facilitate a ZOOM call for ICU and PCU remote visits.
Call the hospital at 661-949-5000 if inquiring about a patient. For more information about the new visitation guidelines, visit https://www.avhospital.org/covid
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.