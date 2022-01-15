The surge in COVID-19 cases attributed to the more easily transmitted Omicron variant seen nationwide is reflected locally, as Antelope Valley Hospital has once again seen the number of patients with the virus jump significantly and various entities are taking steps to help reduce transmission in the community.
As of Wednesday, the most recent date figures are available, Antelope Valley Hospital reported 81 patients with COVID-19. Of those, 58, or 72% are unvaccinated.
The hospital reported 11 patients are in the ICU, and again 72%, or eight, are unvaccinated. Seven patients are on ventilation, all unvaccinated.
A week earlier, AV Hospital reported 62 patients with COVID-19, of whom 47 were unvaccinated, or nearly 76%. At that time, six patients were in the ICU, four of whom were unvaccinated, and five on ventilators, all but one unvaccinated.
Like hospitals nationwide, AV Hospital is experiencing staffing shortages as personnel become ill or quarantine, “but it’s being managed,” spokeswoman Cynthia Frausto said in an email.
Edwards Air Force Base moved to Health Protection Condition-Charlie, on Wednesday night, an increased level of alert that increases restrictive measures to combat the virus’ spread. This includes rules to increase telework and reduced capacities for work places and other gathering spaces. Most indoor dining is closed, with only takeout available, while social distancing is required at the dining facility for those with meal cards.
Schools have been navigating the surge, as students and staff test positive. The Mojave Unified School District canceled classes, on Friday, as a result of staffing shortages.
This came after District officials, on Thursday, spoke of the efforts to successfully keep school open earlier in the week, when almost 100 employees were out due to illness or quarantine.
To help reduce the number of students on campus, and therefore opportunities for transmission, Antelope Valley College announced, Friday, that most classes will be held remotely next week, with regular on-campus classes resuming, on Jan. 24.
All lecture classes will be held remotely via Zoom or in the Canvas shell, officials said. Most laboratory-based career technical education and all health sciences classes will remain on campus and face-to-face.
The campus computer labs will be open with extended hours for students to access Zoom for classes or other school work. No appointments are necessary and students will be social distanced and masks are required.
The shift to remote learning is for the one week only, college officials said.
