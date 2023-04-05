Edison scholarship

Rochelle Silsbee (left), Southern California Edison Government Relations manager, reaches to put a medal on Antelope Valley High School senior Emily Rodriguez (fourth from left) after she was named one of 30 Edison Scholars and the recipient of a $50,000 scholarship. Rodriguez’s brother Daniel Rodriguez, sister Melissa Rodriguez and mother Angelica Valencia, and Robert Quintero, director of Government Relations for Southern California Edison, watch.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley High School senior Emily Rodriguez is one of 30 high school students to receive a $50,000 scholarship from Southern California Edison’s Edison Scholars program.

She is the first student from the Antelope Valley Union High School District to receive one.

