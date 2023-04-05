LANCASTER — Antelope Valley High School senior Emily Rodriguez is one of 30 high school students to receive a $50,000 scholarship from Southern California Edison’s Edison Scholars program.
She is the first student from the Antelope Valley Union High School District to receive one.
Rodriguez checked the Edison Scholar’s webpage daily to see whether her name would be added to the daily reveal list. As of Tuesday, 23 Southern California high school students were named; Rodriguez was No. 24.
She learned about her award not online but in front of the 2023 senior class, her fellow Green Enterprise Engineering Academy students, her teachers and her family during a special student success symposium in the school’s cafeteria.
“I know this is not customary to come into the cafeteria at third period but we really wanted to share with you a little bit about the success we have seen not only in the GE Academy but at AV High School,” Counselor Gloria Kastner said.
She organized the event with pupil service technician Monica Marquez, who helps students find and fill out those scholarship applications.
Rodriguez is one of 31 seniors in the Green Enterprise Engineering Academy. She is the meritorious valedictorian for the Class of 2023.
“It was kind of a surprise because I know on their website, they had already been uploading the recipients and I was I like, ‘Ah, I don’t think it’s going to be me,’ ” Emily Rodriguez said. “And then as soon as I got up on stage I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then I hear (Kastner ) say they’re from Southern California Edison, I was like, ‘This is it; this is it.’ ”
She will attend the University of Southern California, where she will major in mechanical engineering. She hopes to work for Northrop Grumman or Lockheed Martin after she graduates from college.
Kastner offered her own encouraging words to the students at the start of the event.
“There is no such thing as failure,” she said. “Failure is simply the first attempt in learning. Achieving success can require multiple attempts in achieving your goals. My hope for you is that you will never give up on your hopes and dreams because you all deserve a seat at the table.”
Emily Rodriguez’s older brother Daniel Rodriguez and his friend Omar Gomez, both from the Class of 2017, were the guest speakers for the ceremony. They did not know about Emily Rodriguez’s surprise; they were there to encourage members of the Class of 2023.
Daniel Rodriguez was also a Green Enterprise Engineering Academy student. He was the first in his family to attend college. He graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara, where his younger brother Alberto is now a student.
“I hope I’ve been an example to my siblings,” Daniel Rodriguez said. “Honestly, that is one of my main reasons to keep going.”
Gomez, a 2017 Antelope Valley Press Future Leader, is the first AV High student to attend Stanford University. He graduated two years ago with his undergraduate degree and returned to get his master’s degree in community health. He works as at the University of San Francisco, helping people experiencing homelessness.
“To learn about yourself is the most powerful tool you can ever do for yourself,” Gomez, who talked about his struggle with depression, said.
He will pursue medical school next year to become a doctor.
“I’m not becoming a doctor because society wants me to, but because I owe it to my community and I owe it to all those who came before me who struggled,” Gomez said. “I’m just tired of seeing people who look like me pass away, have high rates of death and I want to start something new.”
After Gomez and Daniel Rodriguez spoke, AV High principal Lisa Schmidt did an interactive exercise with the seniors, asking those who were accepted to a community college, California State University, out-of-state school, or those that have a job or are involved in school sports or clubs, to stand up.
“You, you’re the definition of success and we’re very proud of you,” Schmidt said.
Kastner called the Rodriguez family — Emily Rodriguez and Daniel Rodriguez; their sister Melissa Rodriguez, an eighth-grade student; and their mother Angelica Valencia — to the stage.
“As many of you know, Emily is our meritorious valedictorian, which speaks a lot to the sacrifice her mom has made,” Kastner said.
When she introduced the special guests from Southern California Edison — Robert Quintero, director of Government Relations, and Rochelle Silsbee, manager of Government Relations — Emily Rodriguez started to tear up.
“At Southern California Edison, every year we award 30 $50,000 scholarships,” Quintero said. “And this year, here at Antelope (Valley) High School, we are proud, at Southern California Edison, to award Emily Rodriguez a $50,000 check.”
The check presentation generated a considerable buzz of excitement in the cafeteria. Brandon Roque, a field representative for state Sen. Scott Wilk’s office, also presented Emily Rodriguez a certificate of congratulations.
“You’re one of 30 people that received a scholarship that can change your future,” he said. “It’s amazing.”
The Edison Scholars program is open to high school seniors with at least a 3.0 GPA who plan to pursue studies in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields at a four-year accredited college or university and show financial need. Applicants must live in Southern California Edison’s service area. The 30 recipients were selected from among hundreds of applicants.
