LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will spend about $453,115 plus reimbursable expenses for the design of shade structures for seven high schools to support outdoor weight-training facilities.
The District’s Board of Education, on Nov. 10, unanimously approved a Master Agreement with Frick, Frick & Jetté for the architectural and engineering services, to submit to the Division of the State Architect.
Antelope Valley, Eastside, Highland, Knight, Lancaster, Littlerock and Quartz Hill high schools will get the shade structures.
According to the agreement, Frick, Frick & Jetté will site design pre-engineered shade structures, path of travel, power outlet and related upgrades. The services include the Division of the State Architect processing for seven separate applications, assistance with bidding, field work and closeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.