LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Healthcare District directors approved a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the California Nurses Association that includes wage increases and opportunities for educational and professional advancement for the nearly 1,000 nurses represented by the union.
“Overall we are very happy for the outcome of the particular contract,” AV Hospital CEO Ed Mirzabegian said, adding the nurses deserve a wage increase.
Registered nurses at the hospital voted overwhelmingly in favor of ratifying the new contract, winning protections for patient safety and nurse retention, the California Nurses Association announced on May 28 following an 18-month long battle protracted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the late 2020 surge. AV Hospital registered nurses cared for more than 1,600 admitted patients during the surge.
“For more than a year, Antelope Valley nurses have not once taken a break in our ongoing advocacy for safe staffing, health and safety protections, and nurse retention tools, all while we were battling the deadliest pandemic in our lifetimes,” Ruth Godde, an ICU RN and member of the bargaining team, said in a statement after the May 27 vote.
Godde continued: “Our goal was always to create a safer hospital for our patients and our community by retaining experienced RN patient advocates. In our fights for personal protective equipment, resource nurses on all floors, workplace violence protections, preserving our state-mandated safe-staffing ratios, and proper health and safety protocols, our priority has always been our community.”
The contract is effective Jan. 1 and is good for three years, Mirzabegian said during Wednesday’s Board of Directors meeting.
The overall fiscal impact to the hospital is $6 million. The contract includes across the board increases of 3-2-2 in addition to regular step increases. The 3-2-2 increases are a fiscal impact of $2.5 million the first year, $1.8 million the second and $1.8 million again the third year.
The contract includes a $1 an hour increase to $3 an hour for the weekend differential, or extra money nurses earn for working weekends. They also received a 75 cent increase to $3 an hour for the evening shift differential.
The contract also increases the annual tuition reimbursement budget from $75,000 to $85,000, and includes an increase of 41 hours to the paid continuing education time. According to the California Board of Registered Nursing, registered nurses are required by law to complete 30 contact hours of continuing education every two years, in addition to paying the renewal fee.
The union noted highlights of the contract such as patient care protections, including staffing resources for each floor, improvements to the registered nurse practice committee and patient transport protocols.
In regard to health and safety provisions, the agreement includes ongoing access to COVID-19 testing for nurses upon request, a workplace violence protection plan and monitoring committee, and registered nurse input in the infectious diseases committee for the first time.
The contract also maintains the standards and benefits of the previous contract with no takeaways.
“This contract contains many new retention tools that will be key in limiting turnover and improving recruitment and retention of experienced RNs,” Erick Fernandez, an RN in the ER and member of the bargaining team, said in a statement. “With these improvements, we hope to improve our hospital for the long-term benefit of the Antelope Valley community. We will continue to engage nurses in campaigns that aim to improve our delivery of safe patient care.”
The hospital Board approved the agreement 4-0-1 at Wednesday’s meeting.
Director Mike Rives abstained. Rives was pleased to learn the nurses overwhelming approved the agreement.
“I’m very happy that the nurses and the membership are going to get an increase,” he said. “However, I was told that I was not able, as a Board member, to review the contract and look at the contract. So I cannot vote for something that I have not read or even looked at. I cannot vote for something just on the basis of money. I need to see what the terms are.”
