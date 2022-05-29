PALMDALE — The Memorial Day weekend marks the long-awaited release of “Top Gun: Maverick” to movie theaters, where audiences can catch up with Tom Cruise’s iconic Navy pilot 36 years after the release original “Top Gun.”
Northrop Grumman Corp’s Mike Rabens is a former “Top Gun” pilot. Rabens is the leader of Engineering for the Palmdale region, Oklahoma City, and the F-35 and F/A-18 programs. He has 4,700 flight hours in 58 different aircraft models and over 700 carrier landings.
Rabens served 25 years in the US Navy before he joined Northrop Grumman, in 2010. Northrop Grumman welcomes veterans who have transitioned out of the military and are looking for their next career move. More than 25% of Northrop Grumman employees are veterans.
Rabens joined the Navy to fulfill a childhood dream.
“Ever since I was a little kid, I wanted to be a pilot and an astronaut,” Rabens said.
A child of the ’60s, Rabens grew up watching NASA’s Mercury, Gemini and Apollo missions. Those astronauts were test pilots.
“Before they were test pilots, they were mostly fighter pilots,” Rabens said. “So that laid the groundwork for me.”
Rabens attended college on an ROTC scholarship from the Navy.
“My fervent wish was to go fly fighters, and the Navy offered me this incredible opportunity to do just that,” Rabens said. “I’m probably one of the few people that actually got to live out their childhood dream.”
Rabens has a liberal arts degree, though he always did well in math and science. Most test pilots have an engineering degree; Rabens was the exception in test pilot school.
“As ironic as it sounds, I’ve actually been doing engineering for most of my Navy career, or at least half of it, and ever since I retired from the Navy,” Rabens said. “I guess you could consider me a classically trained liberal arts person who always had a deep and abiding passion for the science behind things, and that’s where I’ve ended up career-wise.”
Rabens completed flight training, in about two years. When pilots are about to receive their golden wings, they can request where they want to continue their training, be it fighter jets, helicopters, or attack or patrol aircraft. Sticking with his childhood dream Rabens selected fighter jets.
“I feel very fortunate that I actually was selected for F-14s at Miramar just down the coast right out of flight training,” Rabens said.
Rabens was competitively selected from his squadron to attend the Navy Fighter Weapons School, also known as TOPGUN. He graduated from TOPGUN during his first fighter squadron tour. (His call sign was “Rabies” — a play on his last name.)
The 1986 film “Top Gun” introduced audiences to the naval aviation school.
“The movie depicts the flying, for the most part, very accurately, the dynamic nature of it, how we set up to do intercepts and air combat,” Rabens said. “It’s one of the best movies out there about that, frankly.”
Because the filmmakers put cameras throughout the airplane, what the audience saw was phenomenal, he said, with little, if any, computer graphics.
“It was all real footage from real airplanes with real people, and I think that made it really ring true to those of us who were flying at the time,” Rabens said. “The drama parts of the movie, well, that was more Hollywood, to be honest.”
The flying scenes in the original “Top Gun” very accurately captured the adrenaline-pumping excitement that the crews are doing when they are flying.
“It’s an incredible three-dimensional problem you’re trying to solve, and the movie captured it well,” Rabens said.
Rabens is looking forward to seeing “Top Gun: Maverick,” which is getting favorable reviews.
He also serves as the president of the F-14 Tomcat Association. The F-14 is the aircraft featured in the original “Top Gun.” Northrop Grumman made the F-14 and made portions of the F-35 and F/A-18.
“We’re a great fighter company and that’s one of the things I really liked about coming to Northrop Grumman,” Rabens said.
Rabens held Northrop Grumman in high regard because he flew the F-14 and the F-18 later in his career.
“I knew that they built fantastic airplanes,” he said.
When Rabens joined Northrop Grumman, in 2010, the aerospace company had the X-47B strike fighter-sized unmanned aircraft program. Rabens joined the company to help with testing.
“I loved the company; I had a lot of respect for the company and it was an opportunity to do something a little bit different and continue to support the advancement of aerospace,” Rabens said. “I was very happy to come over to Northrop Grumman.”
The Navy helps prepare veterans for the transition to the private sector.
“It’s an easy transition going from being active duty to working for an aerospace company because there’s certain commonalities between the people that make the product and the people that use the product,” Rabens said.
Northrop Grumman has several programs to recruit veterans.
“I wanted to work for a company that was reputable, that made good products but then recognized the sacrifices of our veterans and Northrop Grumman filled that bill magnificently,” Rabens said. “They really pay attention to bringing in veterans, finding them an area where they can excel and then supporting their career.”
