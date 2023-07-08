Lackey — June Small Business of the Month

Assemblyman Tom Lackey (right) honored Antelope Valley Harley-Davidson Friday morning as the 34th Assembly District’s June Small Business of the Month. Co-owner/general manager Scott Kellerman stood in for owner Ron Emard, who could not attend the ceremony for health reasons.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Assemblyman Tom Lackey honored Antelope Valley Harley-Davidson Friday morning as the 34th Assembly District’s June Small Business of the Month.

The ceremony was held inside the Harley-Davidson store with the seemingly largest collection of community queens outside of the Antelope Valley Fair, or a parade, joining the festivities. The queens represented 11 communities spread out among the Antelope Valley, from Acton to cities of Lancaster and Palmdale to Edwards and even north Los Angeles County.

