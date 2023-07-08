LANCASTER — Assemblyman Tom Lackey honored Antelope Valley Harley-Davidson Friday morning as the 34th Assembly District’s June Small Business of the Month.
The ceremony was held inside the Harley-Davidson store with the seemingly largest collection of community queens outside of the Antelope Valley Fair, or a parade, joining the festivities. The queens represented 11 communities spread out among the Antelope Valley, from Acton to cities of Lancaster and Palmdale to Edwards and even north Los Angeles County.
“The community partnership is pretty much unrivaled by this business right here,” Lackey said. “They have been community partners for as many years since I’ve been in public office and that’s been since 1999.”
Co-owner/general manager Scott Kellerman stood in for owner Ron Emard, who could not attend the ceremony for health reasons.
Some of the organizations or programs that have been supported by the business include the Kiwanis Jr. Livestock Auction, Antelope Valley Sheriff’s Boosters, Gracefest, the California Poppy Festival, veterans organizations, community queens and the Girls Scouts and Boy Scouts.
“They’re an easy selection,” Lackey said. “We’re very grateful for his contribution.”
“We really appreciate all the dignitaries and the community,” Kellerman said. “You guys are the ones that make it happen; you’re the ones that supported us and why we’re here.”
Christine Ward, staff director for Rep. Mike Garcia, presented a certificate as well.
“For all that you do for our veteran community and donating your space and allowing everybody to fund raise and do what they need to do, I can’t thank you enough,” Ward said.
Brandon Roque, field representative for state Sen. Scott Wilk, presented a certificate on behalf the senator.
Judy Cooperberg, Mental Health America of Los Angeles’ vice president of External Affairs, North County, presented a certificate on behalf of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who appointed Cooperberg to the county’s Mental Health Commission.
“I’m thrilled because I have the opportunity to tell you how much you have contributed to the community from the viewpoint of the nonprofit world,” Cooperberg said. “We’re very aware of how charitable you have been and so involved with the community and that is really important to the nonprofits. And from Kathryn Barger, to note that you are supporting her district, her constituents. The contributions you have made are immeasurable.”
Brian Avery of the Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce acknowledged the products, services and employment that Harley-Davidson continues to bring to the valley.
“I am so impressed by all the charitable endeavors, and as a small business owner myself, it’s such as inspiration,” he said.
