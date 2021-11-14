Organizations representing the Kern County portions of the Antelope Valley have come out in favor of versions of the draft maps under consideration for new supervisorial districts that would most closely resemble the existing five districts.
The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to consider two final draft maps during a public hearing, on Tuesday. This will be the last scheduled public hearing on the issue. The deadline for the Board to adopt the maps is Dec. 15.
The new districts will be in effect for 2022 elections, including the June 7 primary.
The biggest difference in the two maps for eastern Kern County residents — including those in Rosamond, Mojave, California City and Boron — is that one maintains essentially the current districts, with adjustments for population changes, while the other combines all of the eastern reaches of the county into one district, instead of the current two.
The map most similar to the current districts — dubbed Draft Map A3, for Tuesday’s hearing — has the support of community leaders, economic organizations and residents throughout eastern Kern.
The second map is one drawn by the Kern Equitable Map Coalition and is known as Draft Map D. This map creates three districts with a majority of the voting-age population that is Latino; the Draft Map A3 has two.
Having two majority-minority districts was part of a court-ordered redistricting in 2016.
District Two Supervisor Zack Scrivner, who represents the Antelope Valley portions of the county, argued against creating a single district for the vast section of the county that stretches from the Los Angeles County line to Ridgecrest, citing the myriad differences and interests of the areas.
Those concerns were echoed by the Rosamond Municipal Advisory Council and Mojave Chamber of Commerce in letters to the Board stating their support for the draft map that most closely resembles the current boundaries.
“Every 10 years a proposal to include all of eastern Kern into one huge district is proposed, replacing the current two districts which recognize the unique features of southeastern and northeastern Kern County,” the Mojave Chamber of Commerce’s letter states. “Those of us who live, work and pay taxes in this region understand that the desert areas of Kern contain unique characteristics that define each of our communities.”
Also echoing Scrivner’s comments, the Chamber noted that the two districts would be important for protecting the region’s two large economic drivers: Edwards Air Force Base in the south and Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in the north.
The Rosamond Municipal Advisory Council letter cites these same concerns, as well as concerns regarding a single supervisor’s ability to tackle such emerging issues in the southeastern areas, such as renewable energy installations and predicted growth in housing from pressures in the adjacent and more costly Los Angeles County.
The federal Voting Rights Act and the California Voting Rights Act must be followed as part of the criteria to drawing district lines. A newer state law, the Fair Maps Act, created standardized redistricting criteria aimed at keeping communities together and prohibiting partisan gerrymandering. It also expanded community outreach and public hearing requirements and timelines, which coincide with the state redistricting schedule.
The public hearing is set to begin at 3 p.m., in person at 1115 Truxton Ave. in Bakersfield. It may also be viewed live on kerncounty.com.
