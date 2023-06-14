LANCASTER — The California Department of Transportation has scheduled more full nighttime closures of the Antelope Valley Freeway this week.
The closures, in which connectors and ramps will be affected, will be in both directions between avenues I and A in Lancaster. They are necessary to perform pavement replacement work that will extend the life of the existing lanes by a minimum of 40 years and improve ride quality.
Work is planned from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 7 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Lane replacement between the Avenue I off-ramp and Avenue G on-ramp was scheduled Monday. The closure Tuesday night and tonight is between the Avenue H off-ramp and Avenue F on-ramp.
The remaining closures are between the Avenue F off-ramp and Avenue A on-ramp.
Residents and local businesses near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and grinding associated with construction activities. Detour signs will be posted. Motorists should expect delays and are strongly advised to use alternate routes. Real time traffic information can be found at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.
The project cost is estimated at $164 million. Atkinson Construction of Irvine is the contractor.
