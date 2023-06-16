Nailea Espinal Baires

ESPINAL BAIRES

PALMDALE — Nailea Espinal Baires graduated from Palmdale High School with the Class of 2023. She is now headed to the University of California, Los Angeles, where she will study nursing.

Espinal Baires will be the first person from her family to attend college. She was awarded the First Generation Scholarship by the National Society of High School Scholars for her achievements and commitment to being the first in her family to pursue a college degree.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.