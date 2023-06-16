PALMDALE — Nailea Espinal Baires graduated from Palmdale High School with the Class of 2023. She is now headed to the University of California, Los Angeles, where she will study nursing.
Espinal Baires will be the first person from her family to attend college. She was awarded the First Generation Scholarship by the National Society of High School Scholars for her achievements and commitment to being the first in her family to pursue a college degree.
The scholarship was established to recognize and honor first-generation college students for their academic and leadership initiatives. Espinal Baires was one of five students who were selected to each be awarded a $1,000 scholarship.
“It is a pleasure being a recipient of the NSHSS First Generation Scholarship,” Espinal Baires wrote in an email. “As a first-generation college student, my family was beyond proud of me. I made it my goal to do good in the community and to give back to those who need help.”
Espinal Baires learned about the National Society of High School Scholars through a website that has many resources for organizations that offer scholarships.
“I decided to apply to NSHSS as I read about the many different ways it supports students and the opportunities given,” she wrote.
Espinal Baires developed an interest in healthcare during her freshman year of high school. She joined the Health Careers Academy.
“I was intrigued by learning about the body and healthcare as a whole,” she wrote. “During my junior year of high school, I thought about what profession I wanted to go into. I have always loved helping others and putting a smile on people’s faces. As a kid, I was always going to the doctors whether it was to get shots, checkups or being sick. I was scared most of the time, but the positive interactions I had with nurses made me want to be like that with patients one day. It motivated me to pursue a career in healthcare and give back to my community.”
As a first-time college student, Espinal Baires had no idea how the college application process worked. She was worried when it came time to apply, she added.
“I luckily had a supportive counselor, Jaclyn Pfliger, at Palmdale High School who guided me through the process of paperwork, finances and many other requirements. I am beyond grateful to have had someone with me during the process because I knew I wasn’t alone,” she wrote.
Espinal Baires sent applications to two University of California campuses and four California State University campuses plus “safety schools,” she wrote.
“I was considering what was best for my career and finances after learning the status of my applications,” she wrote. “I asked God for a good school to help me on my path to earning my degree. Both the UCLA nursing program and the Cal State pre-nursing major admitted me. UCLA was the greatest choice for me after further researching all the colleges I was accepted to. Additionally, it was conveniently located in the heart of LA, which is where my family comes from.”
After being accepted, Espinal Baires decided to enroll herself into a freshman summer program before the official start of the school year. Although she was a bit apprehensive to leave home and be independent for the first time, she was able to make new friends that helped her transition smoothly to college life.
NSHSS, the organization that awarded Espinal Baires the scholarship, is an academic honor society co-founded by the late Claes Nobel, the grand nephew to Alfred Nobel, who established the Nobel Prizes, and James Lewis. Criteria for membership is based on academic performance and is the highest among national high school honors programs, according to its website. It offers a lifetime of benefits, pairing the highest performing students worldwide with high school and college scholarships, events, connections, internships, and career opportunities that begin in high school and carry on through college and careers. For details, visit https://nshss.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.