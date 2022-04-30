LANCASTER — The 2022 Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival will take place, Sept. 23 through Oct. 2, officials announced the new dates Friday.
For the past several years, the AV Fair & Alfalfa Festival has taken place, in mid-August.
The 2022 Fair theme has also been announced — “What A Ride!”
According to officials, after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 health concerns and large-scale event restrictions, combined with traditional and new plans for the fall 2022 Fair, the theme “What A Ride!” is a fit on every level, with the goal of being a fall event to remember.
“The last two years have certainly been a roller coaster ride,” AV Fair & Event Center Board of Directors President Drew Mercy said. “Being forced to cancel the annual Fair, for the past two years, created a slew of challenges, but it also created a time to reflect, a season of change and a chance to create new opportunities.”
Mercy added: “For example, the recent success of our partnership with the City of Lancaster’s California Poppy Festival, clearly underscored that this community and the entire region are eager to have more traditional family fun events. Moving the Fair to the fall season provides cooler, more conducive weather, and better timing for some of the industry’s best entertainment and vendors. Our management team, staff, and volunteers are pulling out all the stops as we get ready to Fair in the fall.”
The 2022 Fair plans are well underway with a few surprises being planned for all. Fair guests can expect both traditional and new Fair experiences. The 2022 Fair will be an eight-day event, with Monday, Sept. 26, and Tuesday, Sept. 27, going dark. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience an array of fair traditions, including Fair food, carnival rides, midway games, live music, exhibits and arena events including headline concerts.
Fair details, including ticket sales, concert headliners, arena events, and more will be announced in the coming months. The 67th annual Kiwanis Jr. Livestock Auction presented by Parris Law Firm will still take place in August, on Aug. 25. Details for the auction are being finalized and will be shared as more information becomes available. For details, visit avfair.com and follow AV Fair & Event Center on social media for updates and announcements for the Fair and the livestock auction.
