LANCASTER — After a two-year hiatus and in a slightly different time slot, the Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival returns, on Friday.
The 2022 edition of the long-standing tradition is themed “What a Ride!” and will run through Oct. 2 at the AV Fairgrounds, 2551 West Ave. H. The Fair will be closed, on Sept. 26 and 27.
Admission is available for purchase online or at the fairgrounds for $15; children age 5 and under are admitted free with a paid adult. Juniors ages 6 to 11, seniors and those guests with special needs are $9. Active-duty military are admitted free with military ID. Parking is $10.
Two special days will have free admission for specific groups: seniors and those with special needs, on Sept. 28 (gates open at 2 p.m.), and military — active and retired — and their dependents, on Sept. 30.
Gates are open from 4 p.m. to midnight, on Friday, as well as Sept. 28 to 30; from noon to midnight, on Saturday, Sunday and Oct. 1; and from noon to 11 p.m., on Oct. 2.
The eight-day event will feature many of the usual sights and sounds, with a few new twists, this year.
Fair food is always a treat, and this year’s fare has expanded to include food trucks. The home arts exhibits, including photography, baked goods, ceramics and table settings, will be in the Van Dam Pavilion.
Free entertainment will include pig races, pirate shows, puppet shows and performances at the Cantina, La Plaza and Lilac stages.
The Budweiser Clydesdales will be on display for the opening weekend, in the beef barn.
Traditions missing from the lineup, this year, are the Rural Olympics, which took place instead during Lancaster’s Poppy Festival, and the Kiwanis Junior Livestock Auction, which was held, Aug. 25.
Instead of the livestock auction, the R. Rex Parris Show Arena will feature children’s activities via the Imagination Gallery and an exotic animal exhibit.
A lineup of concerts at the Palmdale Auto Mall Grandstand Arena is scheduled for the Fair’s first three nights, kicking off with Grammy Award-winning rock band Train, on Friday, and opening act Thunderstorm Artis, a finalist on the TV show “The Voice.”
On Saturday, Grammy Award-winning country artist Chris Young takes the stage, joined by husband-and-wife duo Kat & Alex.
The concert series winds up, on Monday, with a trio of Latino bands: Banda El Recondo, Banda Los Reconditos and Las Fenix.
The concert series is presented by the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale. Free grandstand seats for the concerts are available at the auto malls in either city, and include admission to the Fair.
Floor or Gold Circle tickets for each concert are available online at avfair.com. Fair admission is not included with these tickets.
Following the days off, grandstand events will resume with the Monster Truck Nitro Tour, on Sept. 28 and 29, followed by the Figure 8 Races, on Sept. 30.
Cheer on your neighbors in the crowd favorite Demolition Derby, on Oct. 1.
The fair closes out with the X Fest Freestyle Motocross exhibition, on Oct. 2.
Tickets for all these “dirt” events are also available online. Fair admission is not included.
