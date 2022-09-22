2022 AV Fair logo

LANCASTER — After a two-year hiatus and in a slightly different time slot, the Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival returns, on Friday.

The 2022 edition of the long-standing tradition is themed “What a Ride!” and will run through Oct. 2 at the AV Fairgrounds, 2551 West Ave. H. The Fair will be closed, on Sept. 26 and 27.

