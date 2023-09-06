LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Fair Association will be able to replace aging diesel vehicles and equipment for new clean engine technologies thanks to a grant from the Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District.
The AV Air Quality Management District’s governing board, on Aug. 15, approved an amount not to exceed $171,591 of Mobile Source Emission Reductions Program funds to the AV Fair Association. The funds will be used to replace two older diesel vehicles and four older diesel light towers designated to be permanently retired.
“The removal and destruction of older polluting vehicles provides emission reductions that help the Valley towards attainment of the national ambient air quality standards,” a staff report said.
The board also approved a grant in an amount not to exceed $30,202 to the AV Fair Association for the replacement of an older diesel mower with a compact utility tractor that functions as a mower and serves a similar purpose of the existing equipment.
Both actions passed on a 5-0 vote, with member Austin Bishop abstaining and Newton Chelette absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.