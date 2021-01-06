LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center Chief Executive Officer Dan Jacobs will be recognized today with the Western Fair Association Hall of Fame award during the WFA’s virtual conference.
Eligible candidates must have been with the fair industry for a minimum of 10 years. They must also have shown substantial contributions to the industry through leadership, education, legislation, technical service and/or outstanding service to the associated industries and organization serving the fair industry and have shown active participation in the Western Fair Association.
“I have truly been blessed to have a career in one of the most diverse, exciting, challenging and constantly changing industries,” Jacobs said in a statement. “To be in the Antelope Valley where the community is so involved and passionate about the fair, to also have such a great partner in the City of Lancaster, but most of all, I am thankful to work alongside some of the most passionate and talented Board members, staff, volunteers, colleagues and partners, who all share an unbridled love and commitment for this community and industry. It is an incredible honor to have my industry peers recognize me with this honor, however this is truly a team award.”
He was hired as CEO in May 1995 when the AV Fair was in financial turmoil.
“He made tough decisions in the first few years that resulted in the AV Fair being taken off the Division of Fairs and Expositions watch list and moved the financial situation from insolvency to solvency,” the nomination letter from the Antelope Valley Fair Association Board of Directors and staff said. “Years later, Jacobs oversaw the relocation of (the) fairgrounds to its current site on Avenue H and 30th Street West. He also oversaw a governance structure change, which allows the fair to operate as a nonprofit. The Antelope Valley Fair won the coveted Merrill Award for ‘outstanding leadership and vision in the successful purchase, construction, relocation and presentation of the brand-new Antelope Valley Fairgrounds.’”
In 2011, Jacobs, with the help of former Assemblyman Steve Knight and former state Sen. George Runner, established the Antelope Valley Fair Joint Powers of Authority. The JPA allowed the AV Fair to operate free of the constraints created by state bureaucracy. The entity also allowed the AV Fair to operate more efficiently and with greater flexibility.
Jacobs and the AV Fair won its second Merrill Award in 2019 for the Kids Feeding Kids program, which purchased buy-back animals from their junior livestock auction and had the meat processed and donated to two local food banks.
“The impact that Dan has had on the fair industry is wide reaching and will be felt for years to come,” the letter said. “The most amazing part is that he’s not done yet and we cannot wait to see what the future holds for Dan.”
