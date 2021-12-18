PALMDALE — Drew Mercy is the new executive director for AV EDGE — the Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise, the organization announced, Friday.
Mercy has an extensive background in the fields of legislative, economic, public relations and communications.
Specifically, Mercy’s professional experience includes being an adviser to many of the region’s state-level elected officials for more than 20 years, including Sen. William J “Pete” Knight, Sen. Sharon Runner and former Senator and Board of Equalization member George Runner. Most recently, he served as Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk’s district director and deputy chief of staff.
“In addition to Drew’s vast business acumen, he has an impressive record of community engagement and civic involvement,” AV EDGE Board President Bret Banks said. “His long list of accomplishments includes being past president of the Antelope Valley Board of Trade, one of the two entities that merged to create AV EDGE.”
Mercy serves as president of the Antelope Valley Fair Board, a director of the Antelope Valley Sheriffs’ Boosters, chairman of the Lancaster Criminal Justice Commission and a director for the Quartz Hill Water District Board.
“Drew’s experience, combined with passion for this entire region will take the AV EDGE to the next level of reaching our regional economic development goals, for both large industries and small businesses,” Banks added.
The AV EDGE mission is to attract, retain and foster diverse business growth, cultivate regional partnerships, engage in workforce development and education initiatives and, create sustainable quality infrastructures, while championing a robust legislative voice that significantly contributes to the success and prosperity of the Greater Antelope Valley Region.
“AV EDGE has an incredible opportunity to increase investment and job opportunities for local residents,” Mercy said. “I truly appreciate the Board trusting me with this responsibility and look forward to working with our community to help make great things happen.”
Local business members and individuals interested in becoming a member of the AV EDGE can contact AV EDGE at administration@avedgeca.org or 661-441-2957.
"""championing a robust legislative voice"""" that's the one that interests me. We are Los Angeles toilet...lets charge them 3X for the power we send them, and 5X for the water they want.
