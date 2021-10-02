LANCASTER — A discussion of how to navigate changing business environments and a look ahead will be on tap on Oct. 6 during the Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise (AV EDGE) Fall Forum.
This virtual gathering will bring together business leaders, experts and government officials in a two-hour live presentation online.
The forum runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Early registration, through Monday, is $29; the fee is $49 on the Oct. 5 deadline.
Register online at https://avedgeca.org/event/2021-semi-annual-fall-forum/
“Anyone doing business for either large industry or small entrepreneurial business continues to face unprecedented challenges,” AV EDGE President Brett Banks said in a release announcing the event. “Our Fall Forum panelists will share invaluable insights, real life challenges and successes that can be applied to all business disciplines. Individuals that invest in this two-hour conference will certainly yield perceptive returns.”
Among the topics to be explored will be industry centers such as real estate and aerospace, the dire water challenges facing the community during this and future droughts and the digital divide within the community.
Joining the forum will be representatives of local business and government agencies. Scheduled to participate are Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency Assistant General Manager Matthew Knudson, Harvey Holloway of Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty, Keny Terracciano of RE/MAX All Pro, Director of Air Force Plant 42 David Smith, Rep. Mike Garcia, Assemblyman Tom Lackey and Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Bill Allen.
State Sen. Scott Wilk and Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger will also provide a message for participants.
The panel will be moderated by television anchor Jeff Michael.
“As what is becoming a tradition with the AV EDGE conferences, our attendees will have the opportunity to engage with our expert panelists and walk away with shared best practices from successful leaders who have a proven track record of embracing challenges while growing opportunities within their work space,” AV EDGE Executive Director Ronda Perez said in the release. “We’ll also have a couple of surprises that will add to our attendee’s experience.”
A recording to the event will also be made available to paid attendees after the event.
For details, visit avedgeca.org, or call 661-441-2957.
