The Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise (AV EDGE) sent a letter to Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer last week, asking that the county send one full shipment of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to the Antelope Valley, to rectify low inoculation numbers in the Valley’s most vulnerable neighborhoods.
According to statistics cited in the March 18 letter, the vaccination rate for the Antelope Valley is 13.6%, or about half the Los Angeles County average, based on LA County data as of March 17.
Only 45% of Lancaster and Palmdale residents older than 65 years old have been vaccinated, while the Valley’s more rural areas have not yet reached 30%. Meanwhile, many affluent communities in the county have vaccinated more than 70%, or even 80% of their elderly, the letter said.
“This is an issue of public health and equity,” the letter said. “Historically, the Antelope Valley has sometimes been an afterthought in County planning, and unfortunately, we have seen that same disparity in the rollout of the vaccine. In addition to the lack of a mega site being established for our more than 400,000 residents, mobile units have been distributed in such a way that they are failing to reach our most at-risk and vulnerable populations. There has been little to no coordination between the county and our regional leaders, healthcare establishments and community stakeholders about how best to address our valley’s unique, diverse, and sprawling population.”
AV EDGE sent the letter at the request of Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris and Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer and both city councils, in addition to Lancaster City Manager Jason Caudle and Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy, with support from the aerospace industry, Antelope Valley Hospital and the Palmdale Regional Medical Center, AV EDGE Executive Director Ronda Perez wrote in an email.
AV EDGE’s Board of Directors also signed the letter.
LA County allocated 6.840 doses, or 2.63%, out of 259,660 total vaccines allocated directly to the county for the week of March 15, according to an email from Sienna Spencer-Markles, public relations manager for the Department of Public Health.
That figure does not include the estimated 1,300 to 1,500 doses being provided by Kaiser Permanente at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds and seven other, mostly-pharmacy locations that are allocated doses by the state or through the federal pharmacy program, Spencer-Markles wrote.
“LA Public Health is actively pursuing additional strategies to get more doses to eligible residents of the Antelope Valley region including mobile vaccination sites working with faith-based and community organizations, facilitating partnerships with federally qualified health centers and the cities, facilitating partnerships between pharmacies and community partners, and reaching out to existing vaccination partners to identify capacity,” she wrote. “Identifying capacity to expand vaccinations in this under-served area that has traditionally experienced health access barriers and health inequities remains a top priority for LA County.”
On March 4, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state would begin requiring 40% of all vaccine doses to the most vulnerable neighborhoods in the state to try to inoculate those most at risk.
Those areas considered most vulnerable are based on metrics such as household income, education level and access to healthcare.
“Palmdale and Lancaster have at least five of the identified focal ZIP codes across the state that were supposed to begin receiving additional doses — but talking to people on the ground, it is clear this pledge has not yet materialized in a meaningful way. Furthermore, the doses that have reached the AV have not been evenly distributed to reach those most at risk,” the letter said.
The letter asks Ferrer to allocate additional vaccine doses in accordance with Newsom’s mandate by focusing additional doses on the Antelope Valley communities with the lowest vaccine rates to bring those areas into parity with other parts of the county.
The community leaders also asked to immediately establish another large vaccine site in the Antelope Valley and expand the independently run site at the AV Fairgrounds operated by Kaiser Permanente and supported with local resources, so they can process at least 5,000 people per day across the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale.
The letter also asked for greater coordination between the county’s mobile vaccination units and local leadership.
“The reality on the ground is that these resources are often not coordinated, with the cities getting little to no early warning regarding when and where the mobile units are going,” the letter said. “This means that there is less publicity than could be the case, leading to lower utilization rates, and less effective administration, as local city representatives, community-based organizations and the faith-based community could do more to help make sure the mobile efforts are run effectively.”
The fourth, and perhaps most important request, was for one full shipment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine be sent to the Valley.
“Considering the size of our cities, the amount of our population considered high risk, and the number of vaccines received locally to date, we strongly ask you to provide the single dose alternative for our residents that are hardly able to take time away from work to receive one dose and completely unavailable be absent enough to receive two,” the letter said. “These are our citizens that must work every hour possible to put food on the table and keep a roof over their family’s head. Everyone appreciates the heroic efforts of the state and county Public Health officials in their efforts to date. Progress is being made across the County to get our citizens vaccinated. However, to be truly successful and impactful, immediate focus is needed to make sure that the Antelope Valley’s most vulnerable is treated urgently.”
