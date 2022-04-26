LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise has announced additional appearances at the 2022 Spring Business Summit, on May 25.
The summit, themed “Bridging the Gap,” will take place from 7 a.m. to noon, at the AV Fair and Event Center. It marks a return to an in-person event following two years of virtual gatherings.
Joining the summit to discuss the economic climate is economist and author Robert Eyler, president of Economic Forensics and Analytics, which specializes in public policy analysis for private business and governments.
He is also a professor of economics at Sonoma State University and has been a visiting scholar at the University of Bologna and Stanford University, according to AV EDGE organizers.
A forensic economist, he is an expert witness and often called upon by national media for insight, financial forecasting and to provide economic impact analysis, organizers said.
Eyler is the author of two books, one on international economic sanctions.
A California native, his family has been sheep and cattle ranchers in Marin and Sonoma counties, since 1910, informing his ability to address financial challenges at the state, regional and local levels, organizers said.
Also joining this year’s Summit, as emcee, is veteran Los Angeles television news anchor Jeff Michael, a familiar face to returning Business Summit attendees.
The event’s keynote speaker is entrepreneur Daymond John, known for his role on the television show “Shark Tank.”
The 2022 Spring Business Summit will provide insights, resources and data on the current and future regional economic climate and the continued recalibration of post-COVID-19 challenges that all businesses, industries and entrepreneurs continue to face.
Key topics will include a regional economic forecast, updates from Kern and Los Angeles Counties, the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale, as well as local legislators.
Individual tickets are $80 for AV EDGE members and $100 for non-members. Interested attendees of the “Bridging the Gaps” Business Summit are encouraged to purchase tickets early as seating is limited. For event details including sponsorship opportunities and detailed ticket information visit avedgeca.org
