Crimes reported for April 22, 2022

ACTON

THEFT: 32200 block Crown Valley Road

LAKE LOS ANGELES

THEFT: 16800 block East Avenue P

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12

ASSAULT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: 44700 block 10th Street West

BURGLARY: 1800 block West Avenue J

BURGLARY: 4000 block West Avenue L

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 600 block East Avenue K-4

THEFT: 1800 block Trudgeon Avenue

THEFT: 3000 block Holline Court

THEFT: 3100 block James Court

THEFT: 44000 block 20th Street West

LITTLEROCK

BURGLARY: 38000 block 90th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 3000 block East Avenue R-5

ASSAULT: 39200 block 22nd Street West

ROBBERY: 38600 block 10th Street East

THEFT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 39200 block 22nd Street West

THEFT: 600 block East Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 36900 block Summerholly Circle

VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block 30th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue S and Sierra Highway

