Crimes reported for April 22, 2022
ACTON
THEFT: 32200 block Crown Valley Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 16800 block East Avenue P
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
ASSAULT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 44700 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 1800 block West Avenue J
BURGLARY: 4000 block West Avenue L
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 600 block East Avenue K-4
THEFT: 1800 block Trudgeon Avenue
THEFT: 3000 block Holline Court
THEFT: 3100 block James Court
THEFT: 44000 block 20th Street West
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 38000 block 90th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3000 block East Avenue R-5
ASSAULT: 39200 block 22nd Street West
ROBBERY: 38600 block 10th Street East
THEFT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 39200 block 22nd Street West
THEFT: 600 block East Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 36900 block Summerholly Circle
VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block 30th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue S and Sierra Highway
