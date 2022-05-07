0507 crime map

Crimes reported for April 21, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 3100 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 43800 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 44200 block Carolside Avenue

ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 44800 block Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 2100 block East Avenue J-8

ROBBERY: 12th Street West and Avenue J-11

ROBBERY: 700 block West Newgrove Street

THEFT: 43100 block Sunny Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Nugent Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block 19th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 43900 block Catsue Place

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1600 block East Avenue R-7

ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue R-3

ASSAULT: 38700 block Third Street East

THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R

THEFT: 38600 block Larkin Avenue

