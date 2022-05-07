Crimes reported for April 21, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 3100 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43800 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 44200 block Carolside Avenue
ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 44800 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
ROBBERY: 12th Street West and Avenue J-11
ROBBERY: 700 block West Newgrove Street
THEFT: 43100 block Sunny Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Nugent Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block 19th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43900 block Catsue Place
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1600 block East Avenue R-7
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue R-3
ASSAULT: 38700 block Third Street East
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 38600 block Larkin Avenue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.