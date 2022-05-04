Crimes reported for April 18, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 20100 block East Avenue J-8
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 200th Street East and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 40th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 42900 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 800 block Lightcap Street
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue H-5
BURGLARY: 44400 block Valley Central Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 100 block East Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 17th Street East and Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Sierra Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1500 block East Avenue R-5
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 2200 block East Avenue Q-4
ASSAULT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ROBBERY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 3100 block Hampton Road
THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S
THEFT: 41900 block 25th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 65th Street East and Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: East Avenue Q-4 and Puerta Avenue
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5500 block West Avenue L-8
