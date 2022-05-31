Crimes reported for May 15, 2022
ACTON
ASSAULT: 33100 block Santiago Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 38700 block 156th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 200 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Kettering Street
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43300 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 44000 block Raysack Avenue
ASSAULT: 44400 block Second Street East
ASSAULT: 45000 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 45800 block Picadilly Street
ASSAULT: 5800 block West Avenue J-10
BURGLARY: 43400 block 16th Street West
BURGLARY: 44500 block Valley Central Way
RAPE: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
ROBBERY: 1800 block East Avenue J-4
ROBBERY: 600 block East Avenue I
THEFT: 1000 block Angela Court
THEFT: 1000 block Edie Way
THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 800 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Avenue G
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 35900 block 42nd Street East
ASSAULT: 38800 block Stanridge Avenue
ASSAULT: 4600 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 50th Street East and Avenue S
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-4
ASSAULT: Palmdale Boulevard and Sierra Highway
HOMICIDE: Avenue S-1 and Vista Bonita
ROBBERY: 38400 block Fifth Street West
THEFT: 39100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
