0531 crime map

Crimes reported for May 15, 2022

ACTON

ASSAULT: 33100 block Santiago Road

LAKE LOS ANGELES

THEFT: 38700 block 156th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue J-4

ASSAULT: 200 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Kettering Street

ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 43300 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 44000 block Raysack Avenue

ASSAULT: 44400 block Second Street East

ASSAULT: 45000 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 45800 block Picadilly Street

ASSAULT: 5800 block West Avenue J-10

BURGLARY: 43400 block 16th Street West

BURGLARY: 44500 block Valley Central Way

RAPE: 1800 block West Avenue J-12

ROBBERY: 1800 block East Avenue J-4

ROBBERY: 600 block East Avenue I

THEFT: 1000 block Angela Court

THEFT: 1000 block Edie Way

THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 800 block West Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Avenue G

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 35900 block 42nd Street East

ASSAULT: 38800 block Stanridge Avenue

ASSAULT: 4600 block East Avenue S

ASSAULT: 50th Street East and Avenue S

ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-4

ASSAULT: Palmdale Boulevard and Sierra Highway

HOMICIDE: Avenue S-1 and Vista Bonita

ROBBERY: 38400 block Fifth Street West

THEFT: 39100 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West

