0503 crime map

Crimes reported for April 17, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 42800 block 37th Street West

ASSAULT: 44300 block Foxton Avenue

ASSAULT: 45400 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: 45400 block Newtree Avenue

BURGLARY: 43500 block 17th Street West

BURGLARY: 44000 block 100th Street West

BURGLARY: 44400 block Valley Central Way

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2600 block West Avenue I

THEFT: 43000 block Lemonwood Drive

THEFT: 48300 block 20th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1600 block Derby Court

ASSAULT: 36800 block Regency Place

ASSAULT: 37300 block 55th Street East

ASSAULT: 38500 block 10th Place East

ASSAULT: 38500 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 4500 block Elwood Avenue

THEFT: 36800 block Hillcrest Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 38900 block Dianron Road

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.