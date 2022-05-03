Crimes reported for April 17, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 42800 block 37th Street West
ASSAULT: 44300 block Foxton Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block Newtree Avenue
BURGLARY: 43500 block 17th Street West
BURGLARY: 44000 block 100th Street West
BURGLARY: 44400 block Valley Central Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2600 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 43000 block Lemonwood Drive
THEFT: 48300 block 20th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1600 block Derby Court
ASSAULT: 36800 block Regency Place
ASSAULT: 37300 block 55th Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block 10th Place East
ASSAULT: 38500 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 4500 block Elwood Avenue
THEFT: 36800 block Hillcrest Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 38900 block Dianron Road
