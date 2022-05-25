0525 crime map

Crimes reported for May 9, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadow View Lane

ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West

ASSAULT: Andale Avenue and Oldfield Street

BURGLARY: 44700 block Andale Avenue

ROBBERY: 1000 block East Avenue J

ROBBERY: 30th Street East and Kettering Street

ROBBERY: 44400 block 105th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street West and Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 2800 block Kenwood Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Kettering Avenue

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 77th Street East and Avenue U

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N)

BURGLARY: 37000 block Boxleaf Road

ROBBERY: Brookdale Road and Kensington Way

THEFT: 2600 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block Carolside Avenue

PEARBLOSSOM

ASSAULT: 12700 block East Avenue V-10

QUARTZ HILL

VEHICLE THEFT: 4800 block West Avenue L-13

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.