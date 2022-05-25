Crimes reported for May 9, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadow View Lane
ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: Andale Avenue and Oldfield Street
BURGLARY: 44700 block Andale Avenue
ROBBERY: 1000 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 30th Street East and Kettering Street
ROBBERY: 44400 block 105th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street West and Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 2800 block Kenwood Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Kettering Avenue
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 77th Street East and Avenue U
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N)
BURGLARY: 37000 block Boxleaf Road
ROBBERY: Brookdale Road and Kensington Way
THEFT: 2600 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block Carolside Avenue
PEARBLOSSOM
ASSAULT: 12700 block East Avenue V-10
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 4800 block West Avenue L-13
