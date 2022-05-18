0518 crime map

Crimes reported for May 2, 2022

AGUA DULCE

THEFT: 12100 block Sierra Highway

LANCASTER

ARSON: 45200 block 12th Street East

ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J

ASSAULT: 20700 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 45400 block 25th Street East

ASSAULT: 45500 block Cedar Avenue

ASSAULT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard

BURGLARY: 1400 block West Avenue I

BURGLARY: 800 block East Avenue J-6

RAPE: 600 block West Avenue J-9

ROBBERY: 500 block West Avenue K

THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 13400 block West Avenue B

THEFT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue

THEFT: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 2800 block East Avenue I

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1800 block Amberidge Way

ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive

BURGLARY: 500 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 1800 block Dawnridge Court

THEFT: 900 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Park Drive

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 5300 block West Avenue L-2

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.