Crimes reported for May 2, 2022
AGUA DULCE
THEFT: 12100 block Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ARSON: 45200 block 12th Street East
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 20700 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 45400 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 45500 block Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 1400 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 800 block East Avenue J-6
RAPE: 600 block West Avenue J-9
ROBBERY: 500 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 13400 block West Avenue B
THEFT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 2800 block East Avenue I
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1800 block Amberidge Way
ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive
BURGLARY: 500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1800 block Dawnridge Court
THEFT: 900 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Park Drive
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5300 block West Avenue L-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.