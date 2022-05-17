Crimes reported for May 1, 2022
AGUA DULCE
ASSAULT: 8600 block Sierra Highway
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40600 block 171st Street East
LANCASTER
ARSON: 3100 block Louise Avenue
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue J-5
ASSAULT: 44200 block Glenraven Road
ASSAULT: 44300 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 45400 block Pickford Avenue
BURGLARY: 1800 block West Avenue J
BURGLARY: 42700 block East Seventh Street
RAPE: 3300 block Kudos Court
ROBBERY: 100 block West Avenue K
ROBBERY: 600 block East Avenue I
THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block West Avenue J-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Division Street
LEONA VALLEY
THEFT: 39800 block 90th Street West
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 10500 block East Avenue R-6
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2200 block Thorncroft Circle
ASSAULT: 38100 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 38300 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block Glenbush Avenue
BURGLARY: 40100 block Palmetto Drive
BURGLARY: 4800 block East Avenue R-2
THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 36900 block Turner Drive
THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 5500 block Pearblossom Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
