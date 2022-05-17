0517 crime map

Crimes reported for May 1, 2022

AGUA DULCE

ASSAULT: 8600 block Sierra Highway

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 40600 block 171st Street East

LANCASTER

ARSON: 3100 block Louise Avenue

ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue J-5

ASSAULT: 44200 block Glenraven Road

ASSAULT: 44300 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 45400 block Pickford Avenue

BURGLARY: 1800 block West Avenue J

BURGLARY: 42700 block East Seventh Street

RAPE: 3300 block Kudos Court

ROBBERY: 100 block West Avenue K

ROBBERY: 600 block East Avenue I

THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block West Avenue J-12

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Division Street

LEONA VALLEY

THEFT: 39800 block 90th Street West

LITTLEROCK

THEFT: 10500 block East Avenue R-6

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2200 block Thorncroft Circle

ASSAULT: 38100 block 30th Street East

ASSAULT: 38300 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: 38600 block Glenbush Avenue

BURGLARY: 40100 block Palmetto Drive

BURGLARY: 4800 block East Avenue R-2

THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard

THEFT: 36900 block Turner Drive

THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 5500 block Pearblossom Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

