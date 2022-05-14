Crimes reported for April 28, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2300 block West Double Play Way
ASSAULT: 45000 block Spearman Avenue
ASSAULT: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 800 block East Avenue J-3
ROBBERY: 1000 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 1300 block West Avenue J
ROBBERY: 44100 block Fern Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45000 block Spearman Avenue
THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K-8
THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block Boyden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 45th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Sarah Lane
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1800 block Sweetbrier Street
ASSAULT: 2200 block Estrella Lane
ASSAULT: 4600 block East Avenue S
BURGLARY: 38100 block 11th Street East
THEFT: 36900 block 45th Street East
THEFT: 39100 block 10th Street West
