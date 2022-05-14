0514 crime map

Crimes reported for April 28, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2300 block West Double Play Way

ASSAULT: 45000 block Spearman Avenue

ASSAULT: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard

BURGLARY: 800 block East Avenue J-3

ROBBERY: 1000 block East Avenue J

ROBBERY: 1300 block West Avenue J

ROBBERY: 44100 block Fern Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45000 block Spearman Avenue

THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K-8

THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block Boyden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 45th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Sarah Lane

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1800 block Sweetbrier Street

ASSAULT: 2200 block Estrella Lane

ASSAULT: 4600 block East Avenue S

BURGLARY: 38100 block 11th Street East

THEFT: 36900 block 45th Street East

THEFT: 39100 block 10th Street West

