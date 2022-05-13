0513 crime map

Crimes reported for April 27, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1200 block Pasteur Drive

ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue J

ASSAULT: 25th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 3200 block West Avenue K-4

ASSAULT: 44200 block Gingham Avenue

ASSAULT: 44300 block Rucker Street

ASSAULT: 44600 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue H-7

THEFT: 43800 block 42nd Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Beech Avenue

LITTLEROCK

BURGLARY: 10300 block East Avenue R-8

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue P-8

ASSAULT: 3100 block Crowne Drive

ASSAULT: Ninth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 2100 block Sandstone Court

THEFT: 39200 block Cockney Street

THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 39300 block Fieldcrest Circle

THEFT: 500 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: Butler Street and Stanfill Road

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Westlake Drive

