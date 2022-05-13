Crimes reported for April 27, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block Pasteur Drive
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 25th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3200 block West Avenue K-4
ASSAULT: 44200 block Gingham Avenue
ASSAULT: 44300 block Rucker Street
ASSAULT: 44600 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue H-7
THEFT: 43800 block 42nd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Beech Avenue
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 10300 block East Avenue R-8
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue P-8
ASSAULT: 3100 block Crowne Drive
ASSAULT: Ninth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2100 block Sandstone Court
THEFT: 39200 block Cockney Street
THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39300 block Fieldcrest Circle
THEFT: 500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: Butler Street and Stanfill Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Westlake Drive
