Crimes reported for April 25, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Ivesbrook Street
ASSAULT: 2300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 42900 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44500 block 16th Street East
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 44700 block Gadsden Avenue
ROBBERY: 2800 block West Avenue L
ROBBERY: Fig Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44400 block Fenhold Street
THEFT: 300 block West Kettering Street
THEFT: 500 block West Avenue J-14
THEFT: 600 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 900 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block East Avenue H-8
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10300 block East Avenue R-8
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive
ASSAULT: Armfield Avenue and West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39100 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 3600 block Columbia Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block Sixth Street East
