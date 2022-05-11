0511 crime map

Crimes reported for April 25, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue K

ASSAULT: 1200 block West Ivesbrook Street

ASSAULT: 2300 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 42900 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44500 block 16th Street East

ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue I

BURGLARY: 44700 block Gadsden Avenue

ROBBERY: 2800 block West Avenue L

ROBBERY: Fig Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44400 block Fenhold Street

THEFT: 300 block West Kettering Street

THEFT: 500 block West Avenue J-14

THEFT: 600 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 900 block West Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block East Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block East Avenue H-8

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 10300 block East Avenue R-8

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive

ASSAULT: Armfield Avenue and West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 39100 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R

VEHICLE THEFT: 3600 block Columbia Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block Sixth Street East

