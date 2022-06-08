0608 crime map

Crimes reported for May 23, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

VEHICLE THEFT: 41100 block 163rd Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue J

ASSAULT: 45000 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 45500 block Lostwood Avenue

ASSAULT: 45700 block 21st Street West

ASSAULT: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard

BURGLARY: 44000 block Bogard Court

BURGLARY: 44500 block Cedar Avenue

THEFT: 43000 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 44400 block 15th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 1400 block West Ivyton Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 170th Street East and Avenue D

VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block 16th Street West

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37400 block 29th Street East

ASSAULT: 5600 block Hickory Street

THEFT: 4500 block Windstar Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 1400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.