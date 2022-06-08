Crimes reported for May 23, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 41100 block 163rd Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 45000 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 45500 block Lostwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 45700 block 21st Street West
ASSAULT: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 44000 block Bogard Court
BURGLARY: 44500 block Cedar Avenue
THEFT: 43000 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 44400 block 15th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1400 block West Ivyton Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 170th Street East and Avenue D
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block 16th Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37400 block 29th Street East
ASSAULT: 5600 block Hickory Street
THEFT: 4500 block Windstar Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 1400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West
