Crimes reported for May 22, 2022
ACTON
ROBBERY: 3800 block Sierra Highway
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ARSON: 40900 block 176th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 110th Street East and Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1400 block West Avenue H-13
ASSAULT: 2300 block Kildare Street
ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue J-7
ASSAULT: 44000 block Seventh Street East
ASSAULT: 44700 block Foxboro Court
ASSAULT: Division Street and Avenue I
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43200 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block 20th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 5700 block Sandpiper Place
BURGLARY: 16200 block Chuka Avenue
THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 37200 block 51st Street East
THEFT: 38600 block Amberwood Drive
THEFT: 4200 block East Avenue R-13
THEFT: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N)
