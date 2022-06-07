0607 crime map

Crimes reported for May 22, 2022

ACTON

ROBBERY: 3800 block Sierra Highway

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ARSON: 40900 block 176th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 110th Street East and Avenue O

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1400 block West Avenue H-13

ASSAULT: 2300 block Kildare Street

ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue J-7

ASSAULT: 44000 block Seventh Street East

ASSAULT: 44700 block Foxboro Court

ASSAULT: Division Street and Avenue I

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43200 block 16th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block 20th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 5700 block Sandpiper Place

BURGLARY: 16200 block Chuka Avenue

THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 37200 block 51st Street East

THEFT: 38600 block Amberwood Drive

THEFT: 4200 block East Avenue R-13

THEFT: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N)

