Crimes reported for June 13, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 3100 block Brentwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
BURGLARY: 800 block Whilatch Drive
THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 1300 block Meadow View Lane
THEFT: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block 36th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Avenue J-10
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37700 block Lasker Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40200 block Vista Ridge Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Rancho Vista Boulevard and Town Center Drive
