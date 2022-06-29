0629 crime map

Crimes reported for June 13, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 3100 block Brentwood Avenue

ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West

BURGLARY: 800 block Whilatch Drive

THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue K

THEFT: 1300 block Meadow View Lane

THEFT: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block 36th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Avenue J-10

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37700 block Lasker Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40200 block Vista Ridge Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Rancho Vista Boulevard and Town Center Drive

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.