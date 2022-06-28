Crimes reported for June 12, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 20700 block East Avenue J
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 44300 block 33rd Street West
ASSAULT: 44300 block Foxton Avenue
ASSAULT: 44900 block Foxton Avenue
BURGLARY: 44300 block Foxton Avenue
BURGLARY: 44700 block Sandhurst Lane
BURGLARY: 45400 block Thornwood
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block Casa Nova Drive
THEFT: 41400 block Yancey Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue H-14
VEHICLE THEFT: 1900 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 21st Street West
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 8000 block East Avenue U-10
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37000 block Daisy Street
ASSAULT: 37800 block Cluny Avenue
ASSAULT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive
ASSAULT: 47th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 1000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 38000 block 15th Street East
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 40300 block La Quinta Lane
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 50th Street West and Avenue L-10
