Crimes reported for June 12, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 20700 block East Avenue J

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: 44300 block 33rd Street West

ASSAULT: 44300 block Foxton Avenue

ASSAULT: 44900 block Foxton Avenue

BURGLARY: 44300 block Foxton Avenue

BURGLARY: 44700 block Sandhurst Lane

BURGLARY: 45400 block Thornwood

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block Casa Nova Drive

THEFT: 41400 block Yancey Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue H-14

VEHICLE THEFT: 1900 block West Avenue L

VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 21st Street West

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 8000 block East Avenue U-10

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37000 block Daisy Street

ASSAULT: 37800 block Cluny Avenue

ASSAULT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive

ASSAULT: 47th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 1000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 38000 block 15th Street East

THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 40300 block La Quinta Lane

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 50th Street West and Avenue L-10

